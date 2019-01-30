(Reuters) - German Olaf said on Wednesday Britain's decision to leave the would bring more work for customs officers, adding he was confident that authorities would cope regardless of whether was orderly or disorderly.

Regarding and the issue of whether Britain would leave the bloc with a divorce deal or not, told an event hosted by the customs union in Berlin: "I am sure that we will manage this well, be it orderly or disorderly."

With its 2019 budget, the German agreed to create up to 900 additional customs jobs to help authorities cope with the extra work after Britain's exit from the EU.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)