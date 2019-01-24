Barclays was 'basically dead' without Qatari cash, London court told

By and Lawrence White

LONDON (Reuters) - Richard Boath, an ex- boss on trial on fraud allegations, said the would be "basically dead" without a Qatari cash injection in 2008, a said on Thursday.

told the trial of Barclays' ex- and three former senior executives that had played hardball as the British struggled to shore up its balance sheet during the financial crisis.

"Without 1 bln (pounds), at the very least, from Q (Qatar) we are basically dead," Boath told his on May 28, 2008, in a communication read out in by on the second day of the case.

Former Varley, Roger Jenkins, and Boath deny conspiring to commit fraud by false representations when raised more than 11 billion pounds ($14 billion) from investors in 2008, allowing it to avert a British state bailout.

Prosecutors allege the bankers hid from public documents around 322 million pounds in secret fees paid to the Qatari investors as they fought to meet their tough demands.

Jenkins, former of the BarCap business, was the "gatekeeper for Qatar", Brown said, adding that when the Gulf state said it might invest at least 1 billion pounds in May 2008, there was initial delight at Barclays.

"Made my day. Know we have to get it over the line, but it's a great starting point for the conversation," Varley told Bob Diamond, the American who later replaced him as CEO, around May 13, 2008 in communications read out in court.

But this was short-lived after asked first for a fee of 3.75 percent in return for investing - substantially above the 1.5 percent Barclays was offering other investors - before settling on 3.25 percent, the prosecution alleged.

Trying to structure this deal proved a headache, Brown added, because all investors had to be offered the same terms.

"GOT US BY THE BALLS"

The case hinges in part on whether so-called advisory services agreements were for to be provided by or a means for Barclays to pay extra fees it demanded.

Transcripts of telephone and email conversations between Barclays executives at the time show the bankers debating the bank's vulnerable condition and the need to get the Qatari investment at all costs, the prosecution alleged.

"They've got us by the balls because the price is so low," Boath told a senior colleague, referring to Qatar's tough stance and the bank's low share price.

Some of the executives also joked about the possibility of going to jail if the Qatari deal did not play by the rules.

"None of us wants to go to jail here," Kalaris said to Boath in a recording of a played to the court. "The sucks and the sex is worse," Kalaris added.

The trial is set to last up to six months. ($1 = 0.7653 pounds)

(Reporting by and Lawrence White, editing by and Alexander Smith)

