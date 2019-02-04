British music retailer HMV receives last-minute offer from Canada's Sunrise Records: FT

(Reuters) - British has received a last-minute offer from Canada's Records to rescue the business from administration, reported on Sunday.

HMV's creditors welcomed the offer, the report https://on.ft.com/2D7bpHL said, citing two sources familiar with the talks. It did not provide further financial details of the offer.

reported last month that billionaire Mike Ashley, who controls British Sports Direct International Plc, was in talks to rescue from administration.

said in December that it was calling in administrators, blaming a worsening market for entertainment CDs and DVDs, to become the latest victim of brutal trading conditions in Britain's

Records, a music retailer, and HMV could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)