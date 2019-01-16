JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Businesses cry out for Brexit clarity, warn of no-deal chaos

Goldman Sachs CEO apologises for ex-banker's role in 1MDB scandal
Business Standard

Carmaker JLR urges UK lawmakers to prevent a no-deal Brexit

Reuters  |  LONDON 

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) urged lawmakers to rule out the possibility that the country leaves the European Union without a deal, to prevent companies from having to make costly contingency planning.

JLR said it regretted the parliamentary vote on Tuesday when lawmakers rejected by a huge margin Prime Minister Theresa May's deal for leaving the bloc.

"We are disappointed with the vote on the Brexit deal and are considering its implications," the company said in a statement. "We would now urge ruling out a no-deal immediately as the only option with majority support in parliament."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison/Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 22:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements