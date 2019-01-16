Carmaker JLR urges UK lawmakers to prevent a no-deal Brexit

(Reuters) - Britain's biggest carmaker (JLR) urged lawmakers to rule out the possibility that the country leaves the without a deal, to prevent companies from having to make costly contingency planning.

said it regretted the on Tuesday when lawmakers rejected by a Theresa May's deal for leaving the bloc.

"We are disappointed with the vote on the Brexit deal and are considering its implications," the company said in a statement. "We would now urge ruling out a no-deal immediately as the only option with majority support in parliament."

