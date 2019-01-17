China says Vice Premier Liu to visit U.S. for trade talks Jan 30-31

-
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 for the next round of trade negotiations with Washington, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng confirmed Liu's visit during a weekly press briefing.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
