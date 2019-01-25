China to lift cash injection by $37 billion for reserve assessment changes

(Reuters) - China's central said on Friday it will release about 250 billion yuan ($37 billion) in additional cash to banks, due to changes in assessments for banks' targeted ratio (RRR) reductions announced in 2018.

On Jan. 4, the central announced a cut in the amount of cash that banks have to hold as reserves this year. This is freeing up around 800 billion yuan in net liquidity as the People's of tries to reduce the risk of a sharp economic slowdown.

That total includes the 250 billion yuan stated on Friday, and about 300 billion yuan after banks used most of the 1.5 trillion yuan released via the cut, which took effect on Jan. 15 and Jan. 25, to pay back maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, the said.

There was also 257.5 billion yuan in funds released by the via targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) on Jan. 23, the said.

On Jan. 2, the central bank said it had relaxed conditions on targeted cuts, a move that effectively allowed more banks to enjoy such cuts and lend more to small firms.

The cut unveiled on Jan. 4 was the fifth announced by in a year.

($1 = 6.7621 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

