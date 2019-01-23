Deutsche received information requests from authorities in Danske case

-
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it received several requests for information from regulators and law enforcement agencies around the world relating to the Dankse case.
"There are no probes", Deutsche Bank said in a statement following a report that the U.S. Federal Reserve was investigating Deutsche Bank's role in a money laundering scheme that has shaken Denmark's Danske Bank.
"It is not surprising at all that the investigating authorities and banks themselves have an interest in the Danske case and the lessons to be learned from it," Deutsche Bank added.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)
