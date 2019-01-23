ITC December-quarter profit beats estimate

-
(Reuters) - ITC Ltd, India's biggest cigarette maker, posted on Wednesday a 3.85 percent rise in December-quarter profit, boosted by higher cigarette sales.
Profit came https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/86e40823-d19d-4b06-97cf-6da5b6b260e4.pdf in at 32.09 billion rupees ($450.35 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, compared with 30.90 billion rupees a year ago.
That came above analysts' estimate of 31.34 billion rupees, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon.
The Kolkata-based company, which also makes Sunfeast biscuits and Classmate stationery items, reported a jump of 14.9 percent in revenue from operations, while revenue from its cigarettes segment witnessed a 9.6 percent growth.
($1 = 71.2560 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
