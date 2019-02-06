Earnings send Wall St higher ahead of Trump State of the Union speech

By April Joyner

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as largely upbeat corporate results fuelled investor optimism ahead of the highly awaited State of the Union address by

Technology and consumer discretionary shares, which have driven Wall Street's advance in the current bull market, led the day's gains.

Shares of rose 12.6 percent after the cosmetics maker's quarterly results, driven by strong growth in China, topped estimates. Estee Lauder shares had the largest percentage gain among the S&P 500 and boosted the index.

Luxury fashion company also reported better-than-expected sales and earnings, sending the company's shares 10.0 percent higher.

"The market continues to be driven by earnings," said Oliver Pursche, at in "The fourth-quarter earnings season has been pretty strong."

Alphabet Inc, which on Monday reported results that beat estimates, was a notable exception. The parent company's shares, after falling earlier in the session because of concerns about sharply higher spending, were little changed in afternoon trading.

The rose 164.37 points, or 0.65 percent, to 25,403.74, the S&P 500 gained 10.64 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,735.51 and the Composite added 51.44 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,398.97.

Following a turbulent end to 2018, U.S. stocks have had a stellar run this year with the S&P 500 and the Dow each up about 9 percent and the rising 11 percent.

In addition to corporate earnings, Wall Street's rally this year has been helped by a recent dovish stance from the Federal Reserve and hopes of a trade deal between the and

In his State of the Union speech, scheduled for 09:00 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday), Trump is expected to challenge Democrats to approve funding for his long-sought border wall.

The address could offer clues about the likelihood of compromise between Trump and his Democratic opponents, who now control the U.S. House of Representatives, said Pursche.

"We could move significantly higher if the geopolitical environment improves, and we could also decline if things break down," he said. "There will lots of hints tonight about the U.S. political landscape."

Among other stocks, shares rose 3.2 percent after the company said it made a significant investment in

Shares of slumped 6.7 percent after the grains trader's fourth-quarter profit missed expectations because of the U.S.- trade dispute.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.77-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a 1.52-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 had 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Composite had 53 new highs and 12 new lows.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by and in Bengaluru; Editing by and Steve Orlofsky)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)