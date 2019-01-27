Egypt's GASC tender attracts four offers for Chinese, Vietnamese and Indian rice: traders

(Reuters) - Egypt's state grain buyer, the (GASC), on Sunday received four offers at its first international purchase tender for in 2019, traders said.

The offers presented were for Chinese, Vietnamese and Indian rice, the traders said.

GASC said it was seeking white with 10 percent to 12 percent broken parts on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis for arrival March 20-April 20 and/or April 1-30. Each bidder should present samples alongside its offer to be tested by the

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers presented, however prices were not immediately available:

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, and Michael Hogan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)