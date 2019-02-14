Exclusive: Alibaba in talks on stake in China operations of Germany's Metro - sources

HONG KONG/ (Reuters) - Chinese E-commerce giant Holding Ltd is in talks with Germany's about taking a stake in the German retailer's operations, three sources told on Thursday.

and Alibaba declined to comment.

The talks are at an early stage and could still fall apart, the sources said.

Alibaba's interest comes as rival last year signed a partnership deal with France's

has 95 stores in and in major centres, such as and Shanghai, one of the sources said.

has said the German firm was reviewing potential partnerships with local players in

Metro and Alibaba have already partnered in in China. "We are growing continually and we are profitable there," Koch said on Tuesday when Metro presented first quarter earnings.

(Reporting by in Hong Kong and Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf, Germany; Additional reporting by in Frankfurt; Editing by and Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)