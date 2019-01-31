Ferrari fourth-quarter core earnings up 6 percent, shares rise

-
ALSO READ
Vettel takes stock as Ferrari lick wounds
Ferrari CEO calls Marchionne's goals to 2022 'aspirational', shares fall
Raikkonen to leave Ferrari, return to Sauber at end of 2018
Ferrari third-quarter core earnings rise, but lack of guidance upgrade disappoints
F1 pays tribute to stricken Schumacher on his 50th birthday
-
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury maker Ferrari on Thursday posted an expected 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter core earnings, helped by positive performance from across its regions.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December rose to 274 million euros ($314 million), in line with an analyst consensus, according to Refinitiv data. Sales were up 1 percent at 845 million euros.
For 2019, Ferrari forecast adjusted EBITDA rising around 10 percent to between 1.2-1.25 billion euros compared to last year, while full-year revenues are seen growing more than 3 percent to more than 3.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8714 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU