France is preparing for the worst over Brexit, finance minister says

(Reuters) - is preparing for the worst as the clock ticks down to Brexit, said on Friday, adding that he does not have any more to give as battles to break the deadlock.

Le Maire said a no-deal would be catastrophic for Britain and that it was up to the government to find a solution before Britain leaves the on March 29.

He added that in the event of a no-deal, could not ease the process by offering side deals on aviation or logistics.

"You can't be out of the EU and getting all the benefits of the single market," he told radio. "That is a clear red line for "

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)