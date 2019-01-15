French court cancels Monsanto weedkiller permit on safety grounds

(Reuters) - A cancelled the licence for one of Monsanto's glyphosate-based weedkillers on Tuesday over safety concerns, placing an immediate ban on Pro 360 in the latest legal blow to the Bayer-owned business.

Germany's Bayer, which bought for $63 billion last year, faces thousands of U.S. lawsuits by people who say its and Ranger Pro products caused their cancer.

A court in in southeast ruled that the approval granted by French environment agency in 2017 for Pro 360 had failed to take into account potential health risks.

Bayer, which said it disagreed with the decision and was considering its legal options, has cited regulatory rulings as well as scientific studies that found to be safe.

The firm is appealing a first ruling that awarded $78 million in damages to a from

" disagrees with the decision taken by the of to cancel the marketing authorization for RoundUp Pro 360," it said in a statement.

"This product formulation, like all crop protection products, has been subject to a strict evaluation by the French authorities (ANSES), an independent body and guarantor of the public health security."

Glyphosate, which is off-patent and marketed worldwide by dozens of other including and DowDuPont's Corteva Agriscience, is due to be phased out in within three years under a pledge by Emmanuel Macron, who stopped short of an outright ban.

IMMEDIATE BAN

The said had not respected a precautionary principle in French law, notably by not conducting a specific evaluation of health risks for Roundup Pro 360.

"Despite the European Union's approval of the active substance (glyphosate), the court considered that scientific studies and animal experiments showed Roundup Pro 360 ... is a potentially for humans, suspected of being toxic for human reproduction and for aquatic organisms," the court said in a summary of its ruling.

Bernstein analysts said in a note that the financial impact on of banning RoundUp Pro 360 in would likely be limited, given it concerned one product in a market for glyphosate-based weedkillers worth around 40 million euros.

The concluded in 2015 that was probably carcinogenic, an assessment cited by the in Tuesday's ruling.

said it was still examining the court ruling, but that the decision was effective immediately.

"As a consequence, the sale, distribution and use of RoundUp Pro 360 are banned as of today," the agency said in an email.

"This is a great first, which must be repeated," Corinne Lepage, a former French and member of environment association CRIIGEN that brought the court case, said of the ruling on

The association had also contested the process by which the EU renewed the general licence for glyphosate, seeking a referral to the European Court of Justice, but the French said such action was not necessary.

(Reporting by and Gus Trompiz; Additional reporting by Patricia Weiss; Editing by and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)