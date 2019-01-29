GameStop abandons efforts to sell company

(Reuters) - Corp, the world's largest video and gaming console retailer, said it had abandoned efforts to sell itself after failing to get a on favorable terms, sending shares down 21 percent in early trading.

The company said it had held discussions with other firms, but did not get financing on terms that would be commercially acceptable to a prospective acquirer.

Shares of the company surged 16 percent in September, when said hired Perella Weinburg to explore a sale.

Like most brick-and-mortar retailers, has suffered from heightened competition from such as retailers have also had to cope with a decline in physical video sales, although GameStop has partly weathered these declines by expanding into used video games and devices as well as digital products.

GameStop sold its Spring Mobile business to for $700 million in November.

The company's board is still looking for a permanent chief executive officer, it said.

In May, stepped down from his post after only three months on the job, citing personal reasons. In June, the company brought on board former Xbox as

