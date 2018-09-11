Global Markets: Asia shares hobbled by trade strain, pound up on Brexit talk

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares were struggling to avoid a ninth straight session of losses on Tuesday as the spectre of a further escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war haunted investors, while the pound perched at a five-week top on hints a Brexit deal might be nearer.

EMini futures for the edged up 0.15 percent, while financial spreadbetters pointed to small opening gains for the major European bourses.

Japan's Nikkei fared better on the back of a softer yen and rallied 1.3 percent.

Weighing on the yen was Japanese chipmaker was buying U.S. peer for about $6.7 billion in cash.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside eased 0.05 percent, but did hold above lows last visited in July last year.

blue chips dipped 0.2 percent while fell 0.2 percent as investors awaited the next round of trade hostilities.

Having warned last week that he was ready to levy additional taxes on practically all Chinese imports, U.S. was uncharacteristically quiet on trade on Monday.

has cautioned it will respond if the takes any new steps on trade.

Canadian will meet the U.S. in on Tuesday for another round of talks to renew the NAFTA trade pact.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq eked out gains to end four sessions of losses but stocks of insurers slipped as Hurricane barrelled toward the

The Dow fell 0.23 percent, while the gained 0.19 percent and the Nasdaq 0.27 percent.

BETTING ON BREXIT

In markets, sterling stood out after the European Union's top said an agreement for Britain to leave the economic bloc might be reached in the coming weeks.

The pound has been under pressure on anxiety that Britain would exit from the EU without any formal trading arrangement.

Sterling clambered up to $1.3050, after firming 0.8 percent overnight.

The inched ahead to $1.1610, but faces resistance at $1.1659. It was aided by an easing in concerns over Italian debt which left the gap between yields on Italian and more creditworthy German bonds at the narrowest in a month.

Against a basket of major currencies the was 0.1 percent lower at 95.054. It did gain on the yen to 111.44, but remained within recent ranges.

Emerging market currencies remained under pressure with a broad index down near 16-month lows and the Indian rupee near a record trough of 72.675 per dollar,

"Weakness is set to remain a recurring theme amid global trade tensions, a broadly stronger and prospects of higher U.S. interest rates," said Lukman Otunuga, a at

"With turmoil in and triggering contagion fears, appetite for emerging market assets and currencies is likely to continue diminishing."

In commodity markets, gold was stuck at $1,194.90 an ounce and continues to move in the opposite direction to the

found support from looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's petroleum industry.

Brent was 25 cents firmer at $77.62 a barrel, while U.S. crude inched up 10 cents to $67.64.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by & Shri Navaratnam)

