Global Markets: Asia shares rally on U.S. jobs relief, sterling slugged by politics

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets rallied on Monday as favourable U.S. jobs data whetted risk appetites, while sterling slipped after two members of the resigned over and put the future of in doubt.

The pound peeled off around a third of a U.S. cent to $1.3290 as broke British Secretary and Minister had resigned.

The loss came just two days after a meeting at May's Chequers country residence supposedly sealed a cabinet deal on Brexit and underlines the deep divisions in her ruling over the departure from the EU.

"The outlook for the pound had brightened in recent weeks," said Sean Callow, seeing a chance this could turn out positive for the currency.

"If the presses ahead with this plan despite the unexpected resignation of "hard Brexit" officials and with the US losing momentum, sterling should be able make a run at $1.35 multi-day."

Sentiment in other markets was mostly positive after Friday's U.S. payrolls report showed tame wages and more people looking for work.

"The combination of rising employment and increased labour force participation suggests healthy but not tightening labour market conditions in June, something that will allow the Fed to continue to hike rates at a gradual pace," said Kevin Cummins, a senior U.S. at

The balanced report helped Wall Street end last week in the black and Japan's Nikkei followed up with gains of 1.4 percent on Monday.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside climbed 1.1 percent, on top of 0.7 percent rally on Friday when the launch of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports came and went without too many fireworks.

NOT THAT BAD

"While trade tensions fan concerns about the future, incoming data show a soaring U.S. economy, a healthy labour market, and some rebound in and Japan," said

"For now, overall policies and financial conditions still support growth and investment," he added. "A sharper-than-expected slowdown from a domestic credit crunch and external trade tensions could be the main risk to global growth."

Chinese shares were attempting to rally on Monday with the Shangahi blue chip index up 1.9 percent after hitting its lowest in almost 18 months last week.

China's securities regulator said on Sunday it plans to ease restrictions on foreign investment in stock listed on the or exchanges to attract more foreign capital and support the

The focus this week would be on Chinese data for June covering inflation, new loans and international trade. The also releases figures, while the might well hike rates on Wednesday.

In currency markets, the U.S. was mostly softer following the jobs report, with sterling being an exception.

Against a basket of currencies the had pulled back to 93.937, from a top of 94.486 on Friday. The euro held its gains at $1.1760, while the dollar was flat on the yen at 110.45.

In commodity markets, pushed higher as the dollar eased. U.S. crude futures gained 26 cents to $74.06 a barrel, while Brent rose 30 cents to $77.42 a barrel.

Gold was 0.3 percent firmer at $1,258.40 an ounce.

