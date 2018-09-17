Global Markets: Asian shares slugged by new U.S. tariff threat

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Most Asian share markets slid on Monday amid reports Washington was about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by

Liquidity was thin with on holiday and moves in currencies and bonds were minor. Hong Kong markets opened as normal after a super typhoon brushed the city on its way to landfall in China's Guangdong, the country's most populous province.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside dropped 1.2 percent, snapping three straight sessions of gains. blue chips fell 1.1 percent, while the Hang Seng shed 1.6 percent.

EMini futures for the were off 0.2 percent and spreadbetters expect London's to open 11 points lower, Frankfurt's DAX 24 points lower and Paris' to ease 9 points.

U.S. is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese imports as early as Monday, a told

The level will probably be about 10 percent, reported, below the 25 percent the administration had said it was considering.

The WSJ also reported may decline to participate in proposed trade talks with the later this month if the moves forward with the tariffs.

Other officials who advise the country's leaders are suggesting impose limits on the sale of parts and supplies needed by U.S. businesses, using "export restraints" to threaten their supply chains.

"Further escalation looks very likely in which the rate will likely be raised to 25 percent and more U.S. tariffs threatened, while may potentially pull out of trade talks entirely and escalate on the new front of outright export restrictions," wrote analysts at

"This would of course only inflame the situation further."

In currency markets the dollar index was a fraction softer at 94.908, having bounced from a low of 94.359 at the end of last week as Treasury yields rose.

The euro held at $1.1630 after retreating from a peak of $1.1721 on Friday, which also marks stiff chart resistance. The dollar was idling at 111.98 yen having run into offers around 112.15/20.

In commodity markets, gold was stuck at $1,194.70 an ounce and some way from last week's top at $1,212.65.

eased as the Sino-U.S. trade dispute outweighed the risks to supply from upcoming sanctions on Brent dipped 11 cents to $77.98 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 10 cents to $68.89.

