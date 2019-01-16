Global Markets - Stocks rise on China hopes; sterling rebounds as Brexit vote fails

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major world stock markets climbed on Tuesday on hopes of more stimulus for China's economy, while sterling rebounded from the day's lows after British lawmakers defeated Theresa May's deal on withdrawing from the

Sterling rallied more than a cent to stand above $1.28 after the vote. It was last trading at $1.2875, up 0.09 percent on the day.

May's crushing loss, the first British parliamentary defeat of a treaty since 1864, marks the collapse of her two-year strategy of forging an amicable divorce maintaining close ties to the EU after the March 29 exit.

"After the big defeat, which was even larger than what the market had expected, we might getting closer to a no- scenario. The pound has retraced some of its losses after that vote, which was not unexpected. It may also simply be short-covering," said Eric Stein, group at in

"There is still a massive amount of uncertainty for U.K. assets," he said.

yields edged higher in choppy trading on expectations for some kind of resolution on despite the parliament's rejection of May's deal.

Helping sentiment on Wall Street, U.S. talked up chances of a trade deal and Chinese officials hinted at more stimulus for their slowing economy.

Data on Monday showed China's exports unexpectedly fell the most in two years in December, while imports also contracted sharply.

"Any move to stabilize the global economy by the Chinese should be viewed positively by the U.S. as well," said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer, Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte,

A 6.5 percent gain in shares of after it said it was raising rates for its U.S. subscribers also lifted stocks. 's shares ended up slightly despite reporting a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and revenue, hurt by weakness in bond trading.

The <.DJI> rose 155.75 points, or 0.65 percent, to 24,065.59, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 27.69 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,610.3 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 117.92 points, or 1.71 percent, to 7,023.83.

The pan-European 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.35 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.82 percent.

reported its weakest growth in five years, causing the euro to decline against the dollar.

The euro was last down 0.57 percent, at $1.1409, while Europe's broad <.FTEU3> added 0.47 percent, to 1,373.38.

In commodities, rose about 3 percent supported by China's plan to introduce policies to stabilize a slowing economy. Brent crude rose $1.65, or 2.8 percent, to settle at $60.64 a barrel. U.S. crude futures ended $1.60, or 3.2 percent, higher at $52.11 a barrel.

In the Treasury market, benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.713 percent, from 2.71 percent late on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, and in New York, Marc Jones in London and Medha Singh; Editing by and Sonya Hepinstall)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)