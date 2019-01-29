Harley-Davidson revenue falls 8.7 percent

-
ALSO READ
Corrected: GM to recall more than one million vehicles in the U.S.
Harley-Davidson expects up to $48 million in costs from tariffs in 2018
Boeing 737 deliveries rebound in August to 48, from July low
Harley plans new launches, cost cuts in turnaround push
Harley-Davidson rebels with an electric motorcycle
-
(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported an 8.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, largely due to weak demand for its big-bikes in the United States, its top market.
The company said it expects to ship 217,000 to 222,000 motorcycles in 2019, its lowest in eight years.
Analysts on average were expecting 2019 shipments of 228,190 motorcycles, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU