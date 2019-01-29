Intel to get $1 billion state grant for $11 billion Israel chip plant expansion

By Steven and Ari Rabinovitch

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - will receive a grant of about $1 billion from the for its latest investment plan to expand its chip manufacturing operations in the country, Israel's minister said on Tuesday.

Minister said late on Monday he was informed by the chip giant, already one of the biggest employers and exporters in where many of its new technologies are developed, that it would invest about 40 billion shekels ($11 billion) in a new factory.

California-based Intel said it would submit a business plan "for continued investment in the company's manufacturing site" in central Israel, but did not disclose details, including the schedule, costs and technologies.

"The moment the company comes to and invests $10 billion, and it receives a grant of 9 percent, that means 91 percent of it stays here," Kahlon said in an interview on "There are always such discounts, there are always incentives."

This is in addition to a 700 million shekel grant the company will get in return for a separate $5 billion expansion of its production operations in

Last month Intel said it had begun plans for site expansion projects in Ireland, Israel and at its U.S. plant in starting in 2019 as it looks to diversify its products for a broader set of customers, such as auto safety and for

Kahlon's told the government and Intel had agreed on the size of the grant after talks regarding the new factory had intensified over the past year. He noted that grants were crucial for Israel to compete with for investment with countries such as

The expansion is expected to add 1,000 new employees to Intel's workforce of nearly 13,000 in Israel, the said.

said it was the biggest investment of its kind ever in the country, adding it would "strengthen the economy and employment in Israel".

Intel's exports from Israel rose by $300 million in 2018 to $4 billion, while it bought $1.7 billion of products from local companies. The company, along with and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, accounts for close to half of Israel's industrial exports.

($1 = 3.6745 shekels)

(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)