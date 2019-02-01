Highlights: India unveils Budget 2019 aimed at kickstarting rural employment

-
By Alasdair Pal
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Friday unveiled a budget aimed at tackling rural discontent, in what is being seen as a critical test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is facing anger over depressed farm incomes and unemployment, with a general election just months away.
Here are the highlights of interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal's budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year beginning April 1.
- Government to allocate 600 billion rupees ($8.45 billion) for a rural employment scheme in 2019/20
- India to allocate 190 billion rupees for construction of rural roads in 2019/20
- India's current account deficit for 2018/19 seen at 2.5 pct of GDP
- Fiscal deficit for 2018/19 seen at 3.4 percent of GDP
- Goyal says expects other banks on the central bank's Prompt Corrective Action list to be removed soon
($1 = 71.0420 Indian rupees)
(Complied by by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Krishna N. Das)
