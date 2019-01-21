Hindustan Zinc third-quarter profit falls

(Reuters) - Hindustan Ltd posted a 3.8 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Monday, in a period marred with higher expenses.

Net profit dropped to 22.11 billion rupees ($310.3 million in the quarter ended Dec 31, from 22.98 billion rupees a year earlier, the miner said.

Revenue from operations declined 6.5 percent to 55.40 billion rupees while mined in the quarter rose 3 percent over last year.

Hindustan shares fell 2.4 percent in afternoon trade.

($1 = 71.2625 rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)