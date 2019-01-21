South Sudan starts repairs, pumping oil from wells damaged in the civil war - minister

By and Denis Dumo

(Reuters) - has begun to repair and pump from wells damaged in the civil war and will ramp up production by the end of the year, the told ahead of a Monday trip to the fields.

Production is currently at 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) and the wells reopening on Monday will add 12,000 bpd to that, rising to 70,000 bpd by the end of 2019, South Sudan's oil told on Sunday as he prepared to travel north to meet his Sudanese counterpart for a ceremony at the oilfields.

South Sudan's was badly damaged in its civil war, which broke out in 2013, two years after it had become independent from neighbouring

Production plunged to less than half of prewar levels but wells are being repaired with the help of the Sudanese, said Gatkuoth. Malaysia's Petronas, India's (ONGC Videsh) and the (CNPC) all have stakes in

Cargoes have been booked until the end of March, Gatkuoth said, but now there would be additional oil for sale. South Sudan's Dar blend is currently being sold for $61 per barrel.

Neighbouring Sudan receives between about $9-11 per barrel of oil that landlocked pumps through its pipeline to the port, the said.

