Hit by sanctions, Asia's Iran crude oil imports drop to three-year low in 2018

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Iranian imports by Asia's top four buyers dropped to the lowest volume in three years in 2018 amid U.S. sanctions on Tehran, but and stepped up imports in December after getting waivers from

Asia's top four buyers of Iranian - China, India, and - imported a total 1.31 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018, down 21 percent from the previous year, data from the countries showed.

That was the lowest since about 1 million bpd in 2015, when a previous round of sanctions on led to a sharp drop in Asian imports, data showed.

The reimposed sanctions on Iran's exports last November as it wants to negotiate a new nuclear deal with the country. U.S. officials have said they intend to reduce the Islamic Republic's exports to zero.

On a monthly basis, Asia's imports from rebounded to a three-month high of 761,593 bpd in December as and stepped up purchases after granted eight countries waivers from the Iranian sanctions for 180 days from the start of November.

"We expect Iranian exports to to remain stable at around 800,000 barrels per day until May, when the waivers expire," said analyst

In December, China's imports climbed above 500,000 bpd for the first time in three months, while India's imports rose above 302,000 bpd.

and did not import any Iranian that month because they were still sorting out payment and shipping issues, but the countries have resumed from this month.

During the 180-day period, can import up to 360,000 bpd of Iranian oil, while India's imports are restricted to 300,000 bpd. can import up to 200,000 bpd of Iranian condensate.

"After May, it will all depend on the U.S. administration's decisions, which at the moment remain completely obscure. On balance, they are likely to extend the current waivers, although rumours are that there could be a significant cut in waivered volumes," Fabiani said.

As a precaution, Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, is looking for an annual deal to buy U.S. crude as it seeks to broaden its oil purchasing options, its said on Wednesday.

