TomTom to sell Telematics unit to Bridgestone for $1.03 billion

Reuters  |  AMSTERDAM 

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - TomTom, the Dutch navigation and digital maps company, said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Telematics, or the fleet data business, to Bridgestone for 910 million euros ($1.03 billion).

TomTom said it would return 750 million euros of the sales proceeds to shareholders via a capital repayment, which is not subject to dividend tax.

(1 euro = $1.14)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 12:30 IST

