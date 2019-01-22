TomTom to sell Telematics unit to Bridgestone for $1.03 billion

(Reuters) - TomTom, the Dutch navigation and digital maps company, said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Telematics, or the fleet data business, to for 910 million euros ($1.03 billion).

said it would return 750 million euros of the sales proceeds to shareholders via a capital repayment, which is not subject to dividend tax.

(1 euro = $1.14)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)