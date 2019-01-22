TomTom to sell Telematics unit to Bridgestone for $1.03 billion

-
ALSO READ
Under pressure from Google, TomTom eyes sale of telematics division
TomTom considers telematics disposal to navigate Google challenge
TomTom plans fleet-management sale to focus on maps battle with Google
Sasken Technologies appoints VP and Head of its Automotive Business
Sasken Technologies launches Automotive Center of Excellence in Detroit
-
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - TomTom, the Dutch navigation and digital maps company, said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Telematics, or the fleet data business, to Bridgestone for 910 million euros ($1.03 billion).
TomTom said it would return 750 million euros of the sales proceeds to shareholders via a capital repayment, which is not subject to dividend tax.
(1 euro = $1.14)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU