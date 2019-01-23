India cuts coffee output estimate by 16 percent as heavy rains trim yield

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 319,500 tonnes of coffee in 2018/19, down nearly 16 percent from the previous estimate, after heavy rainfall hit yields in the top two growing states, the state-run Coffee Board said on Wednesday.
India, which is famous as a tea producer, is also the world's No. 6 coffee grower, mainly churning out the robusta beans used to make instant coffee. It also produces some of the more expensive arabica variety.
The country had been expected to harvest a record crop of 380,000 tonnes, but heavy rainfall in Karnataka and Kerala - the top two producing states - hit plantations in July and August 2018, the board said in a statement.
