India's soymeal sales to Iran surge to offset rupees-for-oil imbalance

(Reuters) - India's soymeal sales to are set to spike as the producer uses the rupees it receives for its crude exports to cover its animal feed demand amid U.S. sanctions that have crimped the country's ability to import necessities.

has agreed to sell to India, the world's third-largest consumer, in exchange for rupees after sanctions imposed by the blocked its access to the global financial system.

The must spend those rupees on Indian goods and does not produce enough of the protein-rich soymeal domestically. Higher meal exports will support Indian soybean prices and limit the complaints from farmers that had demanded relief from low prices from the government, which faces elections by May.

India's soymeal exports to Iran could jump to 450,000 tonnes during the 2018/19 fiscal year ending in March, up from just 22,910 tonnes during the previous fiscal year, B.V. Mehta, of the (SEA), a Mumbai-based industry body for oilseed processors, said this week.

Exports could rise to 500,000 tonnes during the next fiscal year if the sanctions remain, he added.

"Iran has started buying aggressively due to the sanctions and it seems demand will remain there in coming months," said Mehta.

started paying Iran for in rupees after receiving a six-month waiver from the sanctions that started in November.

wants to continue buying oil from Iran since it offers free shipping and an extended credit period, while Iran will use the rupee funds to mostly pay for Indian exports.

Iran is paying a premium of as much as 10 percent compared to other buyers since the country was struggling to secure soymeal from other sellers and keen to use oil payments, said an exporter based at in central Indian state of

"We have to charge a premium as many times payments get delayed," he said.

During the previous U.S. sanctions, settled 45 percent of its Iranian in rupees and the remainder in euros. But this time wanted to make all payments in rupees to reduce its trade deficit with Iran.

Local soybean prices have jumped 10 percent in just three weeks as started procuring the oilseed to fulfill the export orders for Iran.

However, soymeal prices have also jumped and made Indian exports less lucrative for traditional buyers such as South Korea, Thailand, and

Indian soymeal was available at about $400 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, compared to $330 for South American supplies, said a Mumbai-based with a global trading firm.

"In coming months and are likely to switch to and Their supplies are cheaper even after factoring in higher freight cost," the said.

Still, India's soymeal exports could jump 35 percent in the 2018/19 fiscal year to 1.6 million tonnes, estimates the SEA's Mehta.

(Reporting by Jadhav; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

