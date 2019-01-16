Oil holds ground as OPEC-led supply cuts keep tighter market hopes alive

By Gloystein and Koustav Samanta

(Reuters) - were steady on Wednesday after climbing about 3 percent in the previous session as expectations that OPEC-led supply cuts can tighten market fundamentals offset signs of a global economic slowdown.

International Brent were at $60.68 per barrel at 0703 GMT, 4 cents above their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 2 cents from their last settlement, at $52.13 a barrel.

"It seems the is looking at Saudi Arabia's aggressive supply cuts and Chinese aggressive stimulus," said Jonathan Barratt, at in

China's central on Wednesday made its biggest daily net cash injection via reverse repo operations on record, more evidence that authorities are shifting to policy easing to counter a slowdown in Asia's biggest economy.

Earlier this week, reported poor December trade data, with both exports and imports contracting from a year earlier.

"Situation of a developing shortage might arise if the Sino-U.S. trade war goes away, the Chinese economy kicks into gear, Brexit is solved and the make good threats on Iran," Barratt said.

on Wednesday, however, were prevented from rising further as signs of economic slowdown mounted elsewhere across the globe.

In Japan, core slowed sharply in November in a sign corporate capital expenditure could lose momentum as a bruising U.S.- trade war spills into the global economy.

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy is taking a larger-than-expected hit from a partial government shutdown, estimates showed on Tuesday, as talks to end the impasse seem stalled.

The outlook for the global economy darkened further when British lawmakers on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected Theresa May's deal to leave the

OPEC CUTS SUPPORT CRUDE

are receiving support from supply cuts started late last year by group the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and major non-OPEC

OPEC and its allies will meet on April 17-18 in to review their cut deal, and the panel is to be chaired by and

However, surging U.S. crude oil production, which hit a record 11.7 million barrels per day (bpd) late last year, threatens to undermine the OPEC-led efforts.

With so much uncertainty around demand and supply, the outlook for is unclear.

are expected to oscillate close to current levels, according to a large annual survey of conducted by between Jan. 8 and 11, with Brent prices in 2019 expected to average $65 per barrel, unchanged from surveys in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

"The remains amply supplied and prices are set to trade rangebound," said Norbert Ruecker, at Swiss

(Reporting by Koustav and Gloystein in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by in SYDNEY; Editing by and Christian Schmollinger)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)