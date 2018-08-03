India set to receive average rainfall in August-September: IMD

(Reuters) - is set to receive average rainfall during the last two months of the crucial season that stretches between June and September, the country's office said on Friday.

"The rainfall for the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 95 percent of a long period average," the meteorological department (IMD) said in a statement.

had received below average rainfall during the first two months of its annual monsoon, according to data.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

