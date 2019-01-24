IndiGo owner InterGlobe appoints Ronojoy Dutta as CEO

(Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of India's biggest by market share IndiGo, on Thursday appointed as for five years.

The company also approved the appointment of as Both appointments are effective Jan. 24, InterGlobe said in a statement.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)