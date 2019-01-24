IndiGo owner InterGlobe appoints Ronojoy Dutta as CEO

(Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of India's biggest airline by market share IndiGo, on Thursday appointed Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive officer for five years.
The company also approved the appointment of Meleveetil Damodaran as chairman. Both appointments are effective Jan. 24, InterGlobe said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU