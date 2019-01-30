Intel offered up to $6 billion for Israel's Mellanox: reports

-
ALSO READ
Israel market regulator proposes English language option for listed companies
Singapore's Temasek to buy Israeli cybersecurity firm Sygnia
U.S.-Israeli analytics startup Chorus.ai raises $33 million
Israeli high-tech firms raised record $6.47 billion in 2018
Israel Aerospace wins $777 million India contract for missile defence
-
TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp has bid $5.5-$6 billion in cash and stock to buy Israel's Mellanox Technologies, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
A $6 billion offer would represent a 35 percent premium to the last closing price of Mellanox on Nasdaq, the Calcalist financial news website said.
Based in Yokneam, Israel, Mellanox makes chips and other hardware for data centre servers that power cloud computing.
Officials at Intel and Mellanox declined to comment.
In October CNBC reported that Mellanox has hired a financial adviser to explore a sale after receiving takeover interest from at least two companies.
On Monday, Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said Intel plans to invest $11 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in southern Israel.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Alexander Smith)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU