Intel offered up to $6 billion for Israel's Mellanox: reports

(Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Corp has bid $5.5-$6 billion in cash and stock to buy Israel's Mellanox Technologies, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

A $6 billion offer would represent a 35 percent premium to the last closing price of Mellanox on Nasdaq, the Calcalist financial website said.

Based in Yokneam, Israel, Mellanox makes chips and other hardware for data centre servers that

Officials at and Mellanox declined to comment.

In October CNBC reported that Mellanox has hired a to explore a sale after receiving takeover interest from at least two

On Monday, Israeli said plans to invest $11 billion to expand its in southern

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Alexander Smith

