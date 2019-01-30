JUST IN
LG Display warns of panel price weakness as wearables boost fourth quarter profit
Intel offered up to $6 billion for Israel's Mellanox: reports

Reuters  |  TEL AVIV 

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp has bid $5.5-$6 billion in cash and stock to buy Israel's Mellanox Technologies, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

A $6 billion offer would represent a 35 percent premium to the last closing price of Mellanox on Nasdaq, the Calcalist financial news website said.

Based in Yokneam, Israel, Mellanox makes chips and other hardware for data centre servers that power cloud computing.

Officials at Intel and Mellanox declined to comment.

In October CNBC reported that Mellanox has hired a financial adviser to explore a sale after receiving takeover interest from at least two companies.

On Monday, Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said Intel plans to invest $11 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in southern Israel.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 12:55 IST

