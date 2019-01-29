JUST IN
Japan's ANA poised to order 18 Airbus A320neos: source

Reuters  |  TOKYO 

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc is set to order 18 Airbus SE A320neo jets, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

An announcement could be made later on Tuesday alongside the airline's quarterly financial results, the source said on condition of anonymity, adding that a separate Boeing deal was also expected.

The Airbus deal would be worth around $1.99 billion based on the European manufacturer's list prices.

An Airbus spokeswoman declined to comment.

Reuters earlier reported ANA was nearing a deal to purchase 30 Boeing Co 737 MAX jets worth $3.5 billion at list prices, according to two people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Tokyo bureau; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 11:24 IST

