Japan's ANA poised to order 18 Airbus A320neos: source

(Reuters) - Japanese is set to order 18 SE A320neo jets, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

An announcement could be made later on Tuesday alongside the airline's quarterly financial results, the source said on condition of anonymity, adding that a separate Boeing deal was also expected.

The deal would be worth around $1.99 billion based on the European manufacturer's list prices.

An declined to comment.

earlier reported ANA was nearing a deal to purchase 30 737 MAX jets worth $3.5 billion at list prices, according to two people familiar with the matter.

