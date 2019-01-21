Japanese refiners load first Iran oil cargo since U.S. sanctions

By and Sharafedin

TOKYO/LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese refiners have loaded Iranian onto a tanker, resuming imports after halting purchases because of sanctions by the United States, a for a Japanese refinery and an Iranian said on Monday.

is the last of the four biggest Iranian buyers in to resume imports after receiving a waiver from U.S. sanctions on crude imports that started in November. and maintained their imports after November while halted imports for four months, resuming them over the weekend.

is the fourth-largest producer among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

"After China, South Korea, and Turkey, also started the process of importing Iranian oil," Abdolnaser Hemmati, the of the Central Bank of Iran, said according to the state agency

Japanese refiner lifted a cargo of Iranian over the weekend, a company said.

The very (VLCC) Kisogawa loaded about 2 million barrels of Iranian oil on Sunday and is expected to reach on Feb. 9, according to the Fuji and Refinitiv Eikon data. Fuji Oil owns about half of the oil onboard, while owns the remainder, the Fuji spokesman said.

"It took a while for us to resume imports of Iranian oil," he said, adding that the biggest hurdle was to get banks to agree to handle payments to

A Showa Shell spokesman declined to comment on specific deals, adding that it has an option to resume if all conditions are met.

Still, the Iranian exports to Japan, the world's fourth-biggest oil import, may be short-lived as two buyers based in Japan said they may not be able to continue after backed by the expires in March.

"We have already bought oil in case we can't take Iranian cargoes for March loading," one of the buyers said.

Iran's have fallen sharply since U.S. said in May 2018 the would withdraw from a pact curtailing Iran's disputed nuclear programme and reimpose sanctions on

Japan stopped from Iran in November when the sanctions came into effect. Iranian oil accounted for 5.3 percent of Japan's total crude imports in 2017.

However, waivers were granted to Iran's biggest - Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Italy, and - which allow them to import some oil for another 180 days.

On Saturday, received its first Iranian in four months.

(Reporting by Sharafedin in LONDON and in TOKYO; additional reporting by in SINGAPORE; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)