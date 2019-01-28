Jet Airways seeks shareholder nod to convert loan into shares

(Reuters) - Jet Airways Ltd said on Monday it was seeking shareholder approval for converting existing debt into shares or convertible instruments.
At a shareholder meeting scheduled for Feb. 21, the airline will also seek approval for their lenders to appoint a nominee director to the board, the debt-laden company said.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU