Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales beat expectations

-
ALSO READ
Johnson & Johnson raises U.S. prices on around two dozen drugs
Sun Pharma launches psoriasis treatment drug Ilumya in US
SC closes case against Johnson and Johnson for faulty hip implants
Johnson & Johnson edges past profit estimates, lifts outlook
Corrected: Johnson & Johnson edges past profit estimates, lifts outlook
-
(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its drugs to treat cancer and psoriasis.
Overall sales rose to $20.39 billion from $20.20 billion, above the average Wall Street estimate of $20.20 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company posted net profit of $3.04 billion, or $1.12 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $10.71 billion, or $3.99 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a $13.6 billion charge related to changes to the U.S. tax law.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU