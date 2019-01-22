LSE's technology to power Asian cryptocurrency platform

(Reuters) - Stock Exchange Group said on Tuesday Hong Kong-based AAX would use its technology for trading, allowing the British enter a nascent yet highly speculative industry.

The AAX exchange, which is backed by Atom Group, a fintech firm focussed on and emerging digital assets, will use LSE's Millennium Exchange matching system, LSE said in a statement.

The deal, however, comes at a time when exchanges in face scrutiny and policymakers have warned about the risks of speculative investments in cryptocurrencies.

where virtual currencies such as bitcoin can be bought and sold by individuals operate with lower safeguards than traditional financial markets and are vulnerable to market manipulation.

exchanges and traders in are also struggling to insure themselves against the risk of hacks and theft, a factor they claim is deterring large fund managers from investing in a nascent market yet to be embraced by regulators.

