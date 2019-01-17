Lenders to Jet discuss restructuring plan even as shareholders differ

By and Shah

BENGALURU/ (Reuters) - State of (SBI) said on Thursday lenders to are considering a plan to resolve the airline's debt issues, amid a swirl of indicating the carrier's main shareholders are yet to resolve differences.

Jet's chairman, Naresh Goyal, said in a letter to the SBI he is willing to invest 7 billion rupees ($98.48 million) in the and pledge all his shares but wants to retain a 25 percent stake in the carrier he founded, TV channels reported on Thursday.

Goyal's offer came after Jet's 24 percent shareholder told the in a separate letter it would buy more shares and immediately pump $35 million into the if Goyal steps down from the board and cuts his stake to 22 percent from 51 percent, according to reports.

Goyal and Jet did not immediately respond to requests from for comment.

Jet controls over a sixth of a India's aviation market that is experiencing an unprecedented boom in Yet high fuel taxes, a weak rupee and price competition have squeezed profitability, leaving Jet with $1.13 billion in net debt as at the end of September and defaulting on payments.

The owes money to banks, employees, vendors and lessors - some of which are exploring taking back aircraft after crisis talks with the cash-strapped failed to ease a row over late payments, sources previously told

Representatives of Jet and Etihad were due to meet creditors, led by SBI, in on Wednesday to discuss a proposal that involved Etihad increasing its stake, a person familiar with the matter previously told The outcome of the meeting is not known.

"SBI would like to state that lenders are considering a restructuring plan under the RBI framework for the resolution of stressed assets that would ensure long-term viability of the company," the said in a statement on Thursday, referring to the Reserve Bank of (RBI).

SBI's statement elaborates on comments made by Jet on Wednesday, in which the airline said a plan, involving a cash injection by stakeholders and board changes, was under discussion.

SBI's committee was scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the plan, channel BTVI reported, citing unidentified sources. The restructuring of loans extended by SBI is subject to Jet finding a strategic partner, BTVI also said.

The bank, in its statement, said any resolution plan would be subject to clearance by the central bank, market regulator and the civil aviation ministry, as well as approval from the airline's board and all of its lenders.

The latest statements from SBI and Jet came after another channel, 18, reported on Wednesday that Etihad had offered to buy Jet shares at a 49 percent discount to their trading price and immediately pump $35 million into the troubled carrier, citing a letter to SBI from the airline's

India's civil aviation secretary, R N Choubey, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Wednesday that ownership and control of Jet would need to remain in domestic hands.

Jet's shares ended 5.8 percent higher on Thursday, after falling 8 percent a day earlier.

($1 = 71.0810 Indian rupees)

