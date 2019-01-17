Sensex, Nifty end nearly flat in subdued trade

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended the session nearly unchanged on Thursday, as gains in IT and financials stocks were offset by losses in and consumer stocks, while investors marked time ahead of corporate earnings.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.15 percent higher at 36,374.08, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.14 percent at 10,905.20.

Shares of closed 0.13 percent lower. The conglomerate is due to report its quarterly results on Thursday.

Jet Airways Ltd, which sank 4.93 percent earlier in the day, reversed course to surge 5.78 percent, after on Thursday said lenders of the were considering a restructuring plan for it.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

