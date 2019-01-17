Hindustan Unilever third-quarter profit rises about 9 percent

JUST IN
(Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd posted an 8.9 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, in line with street estimates, driven by higher revenue from its beauty and personal care segment.

Profit was 14.44 billion rupees ($203.05 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, compared with 13.26 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 14.42 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Sales rose 12.4 percent while revenue from its beauty and personal care segment, which includes brands such as Dove and Sunsilk, gained nearly 11 percent to 45.39 billion rupees.

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Thu, January 17 2019. 16:00 IST

