Lululemon raises quarterly profit forecast

(Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on Monday raised its fourth-quarter profit forecast, helped by strong sales during the holiday season.
The company now expects earnings of $1.72 to $1.74 per share, compared with $1.64 to $1.67 per share estimated previously.
"The momentum in our business remained strong throughout the holiday season," Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald said.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
