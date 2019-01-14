JUST IN
Lululemon raises quarterly profit forecast

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on Monday raised its fourth-quarter profit forecast, helped by strong sales during the holiday season.

The company now expects earnings of $1.72 to $1.74 per share, compared with $1.64 to $1.67 per share estimated previously.

"The momentum in our business remained strong throughout the holiday season," Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald said.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 16:43 IST

