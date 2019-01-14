Saudi energy minister says global economy, oil demand are strong

-
ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that oil demand remains strong and that he sees no impact from U.S.-China trade tensions.
"The global economy is strong enough, I'm not too concerned. If a slowdown happens, it will be mild, shallow and short," he told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
"The fundamentals of oil demand are sufficiently strong and the oil market will not be impacted. On the supply side, we are vigilant to take appropriate response if there is an impact on demand."
(Reporting by Stanely Carvalho; writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Louise Heavens)
