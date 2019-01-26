Malaysia cancelling $20 billion dollar China-backed rail project: minister

(Reuters) - Malaysia's said on Saturday the country will cancel the $20 billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project with Communications Construction Co Ltd.

said at a media event that the cost of the project was too great, while giving an assurance that would welcome all forms of investment from on a case by case basis.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)