Malaysia cancelling $20 billion dollar China-backed rail project: minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's economics minister said on Saturday the country will cancel the $20 billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project with contractor China Communications Construction Co Ltd.

Mohamed Azmin Ali said at a media event that the cost of the project was too great, while giving an assurance that Malaysia would welcome all forms of investment from China on a case by case basis.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 08:49 IST

