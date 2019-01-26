Malaysia cancelling $20 billion dollar China-backed rail project: minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's economics minister said on Saturday the country will cancel the $20 billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project with contractor China Communications Construction Co Ltd.
Mohamed Azmin Ali said at a media event that the cost of the project was too great, while giving an assurance that Malaysia would welcome all forms of investment from China on a case by case basis.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
