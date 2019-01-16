Netflix, China boost Wall St. as investors shrug off Brexit vote

shares jumped 6.5 percent after the video streaming company said it was raising prices for its U.S. subscribers. Other internet stocks, including shares of , Inc and , also rose following the announcement.

The S&P 500 communication services index <.SPLRCL>, which includes and Alphabet, climbed 1.7 percent. S&P 500 advanced 1.5 percent.

Stocks also found support from hints by Chinese officials at more stimulus in the near term, easing concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

"We've had good today overall," said J.J. Kinahan, at in " is helping to defuse the daily emotional roller-coaster that is tariffs, and that Netflix thinks it can raise its subscription prices is also really good."

Wall Street's major indexes briefly pared some gains after the defeated Theresa May's Brexit divorce deal by a wide margin. The rejection of the deal could lead to a disorderly exit from the or even to a reversal of the 2016 decision to leave the EU.

The S&P 500 and the still closed near the session's highs, however.

"No one was expecting anything great from the Brexit outcome," said Keith Lerner, at in "The market was able to shrug this off."

The <.DJI> rose 155.75 points, or 0.65 percent, to 24,065.59, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 27.69 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,610.3 and the Composite <.IXIC> added 117.92 points, or 1.71 percent, to 7,023.83.

Earlier in the day, gains were capped by disappointing earnings reports from big U.S. banks.

& Co , the largest U.S. by assets, missed quarterly profit estimates due to a slump in bond trading revenue, while said its loan book shrank and quarterly revenue fell in all of its major businesses.

JPMorgan shares erased the early losses and ended 0.7 percent higher. Wells Fargo shares pared losses to end 1.5 percent lower.

jumped 3.6 percent and was the top gainer on the Dow after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit. UnitedHealth shares helped boost the S&P 500 1.7 percent.

Analysts expect S&P 500 profits to have grown 14 percent in the fourth quarter, much lower than the 20.1 percent growth forecast in October, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.83-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.14-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and two new lows; the Composite recorded 23 new highs and 17 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.96 billion shares, compared to the 8.79 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

