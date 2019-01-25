Global Markets: Asia stocks firm, euro sags after dovish ECB

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose across the board on Friday, buoyed by gains in U.S. shares while investors awaited several key events next week including U.S.- trade talks.

The struggled near a six-week low versus the dollar following dovish-sounding comments from European Central Mario Draghi, who expressed concerns about the zone economy.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside gained 0.95 percent to scale its highest since Dec. 4.

The index was headed for a gain of 0.6 percent this week, with strong corporate earnings helping somewhat to counter growing concerns over slowing global economic growth.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent.

Tech-heavy South Korean shares added 0.9 percent. Australian stocks climbed 0.8 percent, lifted by higher prices of commodities such as iron ore and

Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent with companies boosted by a surge in their U.S. peers.

"Investors who were already excited about the U.S. chip sector's earnings the day before got even more reassured after they saw how their stocks moved," said Shogo Maekawa, a at

Maekawa added that a recovery in the global cyclical chip sector is taken as a silver-lining amid concerns about a global economic slowdown.

A synchronised global economic slowdown is under way and any escalation in the U.S.- trade war would trigger a sharper downturn, according to the latest polls of hundreds of economists from around the world.

"Equities may be drawing some support but the markets are bracing for next week's events," said Masahiro Ichikawa, at

"The U.S.- trade discussions will provide insight into how talks are progressing, while the British is a key event. And there is also the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting."

Chinese will visit the on Jan. 30 and 31 for the next round of trade negotiations with

The two sides are "miles and miles" from resolving trade issues but there is a fair chance they will get a deal, U.S. said on Thursday.

The will debate and vote on Theresa May's "plan B" on Jan. 29, and the concludes a two-day policy setting meeting on Jan. 30.

The Nasdaq had risen roughly 0.7 percent on Thursday thanks to a rally by chipmakers, while the S&P 500 edged higher and the Dow closed nominally lower as anxiety about slowing global growth and the Sino-U.S. trade dispute undercut a spate of strong earnings.

In currency markets, the was a shade firmer at $1.1316 but still in close reach of a six-week trough of $1.1289 plumbed overnight. The euro was down 0.4 percent this week.

The single currency slid after ECB Draghi acknowledged on Thursday that economic growth in the euro zone was likely to be weaker than earlier expected due to the fall-out from factors ranging from China's slowdown to

has dropped its economic growth forecast for 2019 to 1.0 percent from 1.8 percent due to slower global economic growth and uncertainty about Britain's exit from the European Union, newspaper reported on Thursday.

The ECB had left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday and Draghi's downbeat comments added to speculation that the central will hold back on interest rate hikes that some market watchers had expected in October.

The pound was up 0.4 percent at $1.3109 after brushing a two-month high of $1.3130, lifted after reported on Thursday that Northern Ireland's has privately decided to back May's Brexit deal next week if it includes a clear time limit to the Irish backstop.

The dollar nudged up 0.1 percent to 109.74 yen and on track to end the week little changed.

The benchmark 10-year note yield was slightly higher at 2.724 percent after dropping to a one-week low as concerns over slowing global growth supported safe-haven government debt.

extended gains after rallying the previous day as the threatened sanctions on Venezuela's crude exports as the country descended further into political and economic turmoil.

U.S. futures were up 1.3 percent at $53.82 per barrel after gaining 1 percent on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by in Tokyo; Editing by and Jacqueline Wong)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)