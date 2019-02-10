No deal Brexit has entered the emergency zone, says business lobby CBI

The chances of Britain leaving the next month without a deal have increased and the country has now entered "the emergency zone", the head of business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry told Sky news on Sunday.

"It feels like the parliamentary process is in logjam, no way can be found through, so that prospect of no-deal feels much higher," CBI Director General Carolyn Fairbairn said. "We really are in the emergency zone of now."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)