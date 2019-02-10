JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Saudi preparing record investment package to aid cash-strapped Pakistan
Business Standard

No deal Brexit has entered the emergency zone, says business lobby CBI

'We really are in the emergency zone of Brexit now,' CBI director said

Reuters  |  London 

Theresa May, Britain, Brexit
File photo: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, near High Wycombe, Britain, January 20, 2019.

The chances of Britain leaving the European Union next month without a deal have increased and the country has now entered "the emergency zone", the head of business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry told Sky news on Sunday.

"It feels like the parliamentary process is in logjam, no way can be found through, so that prospect of no-deal feels much higher," CBI Director General Carolyn Fairbairn said. "We really are in the emergency zone of Brexit now."

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements