Nokia to slash 350 jobs in Finland as part of cost cuts

Reuters  |  HELSINKI 

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday it was going to cut 350 jobs in Finland as part of ongoing plans to find savings worth 700 million euros ($800 million) by 2020.

"The planned changes are indispensable to secure Nokia's long-term competitiveness," head of the company's Finnish operations, Tommi Uitto, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 16:21 IST

