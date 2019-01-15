Nokia to slash 350 jobs in Finland as part of cost cuts

(Reuters) - Finnish said on Tuesday it was going to cut 350 jobs in as part of ongoing plans to find savings worth 700 million euros ($800 million) by 2020.

"The planned changes are indispensable to secure Nokia's long-term competitiveness," of the company's Finnish operations, Tommi Uitto, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

