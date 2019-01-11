JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Infosys raises revenue guidance, but third-quarter profit misses estimate

Ford plans to cut 1,150 jobs in Britain, Unite union says
Business Standard

NSE says its chairman has resigned due to recent legal developments

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Ashok Chawla has resigned as the chairman of the National Stock Exchange Of India (NSE) with immediate effect "in light of recent legal developments," the exchange said on Friday.

Chawla, who had been the chairman of India's biggest stock exchange since 2016, has been charged with corruption by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to local media reports.

Chawla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He also recently resigned as Yes Bank's non-executive independent chairman.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 21:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements