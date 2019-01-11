NSE says its chairman has resigned due to recent legal developments

(Reuters) - has resigned as the of the (NSE) with immediate effect "in light of recent legal developments," the exchange said on Friday.

Chawla, who had been the of India's biggest stock exchange since 2016, has been charged with corruption by the (CBI), according to

Chawla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He also recently resigned as Yes Bank's non-executive independent

