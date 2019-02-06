Oil firms after two days of losses; eyes on Trump address

(Reuters) - prices edged higher for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, although concerns over the outlook for the global economy capped gains.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.76 per barrel at 2338 GMT, up 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last settlement. They closed down 1.7 percent on Tuesday.

International Brent futures had yet to trade, after closing down 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Global economic worries have weighed on market sentiment in recent days, offsetting support from signs that global supplies are tightening.

With a nervous market, traders are focussed on the U.S. State of the Union address by at 0200 GMT.

"Anything out of the State of the Union that hints at the U.S.- deal not working out, or more anti-trade rhetoric would be a negative for as demand would be lower if global growth keeps being downgraded," said senior market analyst,

U.S. sanctions on have been viewed as supportive for prices by helping tighten global supplies. A flotilla loaded with Venezuelan has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, some holding cargoes bought ahead of the latest U.S. sanctions on and others whose buyers are weighing who to pay.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed to production cuts effective from last month to beat back supply growth.

