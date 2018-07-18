Oil prices drop amid surprise jump in U.S. stockpiles

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO (Reuters) - prices dropped on Wednesday after an group reported that U.S. crude inventories rose last week, defying expectations for a significant reduction.

Brent futures were down 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $71.85 a barrel by 0240 GMT. They rose 32 cents to $72.16 a barrel on Tuesday, after earlier touching a three-month low.

U.S. Intermediate crude was down 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $67.72. It settled up 2 cents at $68.08 a barrel the session before, coming off a nearly one-month low.

The benchmarks had steadied after big declines on Monday and last week as supply disruptions in came to the fore and as analysts had been forecasting a decline of 3.6 million barrels in U.S. inventories for the week through July 13.

But the spectre of oversupply quickly returned, with a rise of more than 600,000 barrels in U.S. crude stockpiles, reported by the late on Tuesday.

Official numbers from the are due at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

On the demand-side, intensifying risks over trade tensions between the and could drag on the global economic outlook, BMI Research said.

"Despite U.S.- trade tensions, the economic outlook is broadly positive, but a number of headwinds are emerging, not least a stronger dollar, rising inflationary pressures and tightening liquidity," BMI said.

"Slowing trade growth will weigh on physical demand for oil, with the shipping, road and air freight sectors an important pillar of demand globally," BMI said.

One U.S. added her voice late on Tuesday to those sounding caution on trade.

said that uncertainty over U.S. trade policy could slow the economy, even if the recently imposed tariffs in and of themselves are too small to have a big impact.

George called trade policy a "significant" downside risk to her outlook for economic growth, even as tax cuts and other fiscal policy is an upside risk.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)

